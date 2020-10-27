Judge: SC cannot reject ballots due to mismatched signatures

Lawyers for the state said during oral arguments last week that county boards would be acting unlawfully if they disqualified absentee ballots on the basis of mismatched voter signatures.

Commission Executive Director Marci Andino said she was unaware of any counties with signature matching procedures in place, but a subsequent court-ordered survey she conducted of all 46 county election boards found at least nine of the boards were engaged in unauthorized signature matching.

Although the majority of counties said they were not verifying signatures for ballots in this year's general election, the few that did had what Gergel described as a "hodgepodge" of procedures. Some counties notified voters whose ballot signatures did not match those on their registration forms, while other counties disqualified the ballots.

"The late discovery of these wildly inconsistent procedures, where a minority of counties are conducting some version of signature matching without the knowledge or approval of the State Election Commission and acting contrary to the Commission's and its Executive Director's plainly stated legal position that such procedures are unlawful under South Carolina law, raises a number of significant legal questions," Gergel wrote.