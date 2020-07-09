Judge blocks removal of more Confederate statues in Richmond

"Ashe family members made the request during the recent period of civil unrest. The matter is still under consideration and we continue to have discussions with the family regarding their wishes," he said in a statement.

Work to remove the Confederate tributes that dot this former capital of the Confederacy began on July 1, the day a new state law took effect granting local authorities control over war memorials on their property.

Stoney said he was invoking his emergency powers to immediately remove the statues instead of following a lengthy process outlined in the law. He said he was concerned about public safety amid continuing protests and fears that protesters could get hurt if they tried to bring down the enormous statues themselves.

The judge criticized Stoney's handling of the protests and his decision to remove the monuments, according to the newspaper. It reported that Cavedo said "rioters" were a threat to the public's safety, not the monuments.

The judge also referred to Hill, as an "American war hero," TV station WRIC reported.

Among the figures already removed are statues of Gens. J.E.B. Stuart and Stonewall Jackson, and Confederate naval commander and scientist Matthew Fontaine Maury.