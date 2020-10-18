JSL awards grants to local non-profits

Junior Service League of Orangeburg is proud to be entering its 74th year of service to the greater Orangeburg community. Since its beginning in 1946, Junior Service League has been committed to giving assistance to the needy, rendering effective volunteer service, and fostering interest in the economic, spiritual, educational, cultural and civic conditions of this area.
The Junior Service League recently awarded a total of $8,000 in financial grants to eleven local non-profits. The recipients are: the Calhoun County Museum and Cultural Center, Calhoun County Snack Packs, Catch the Vision, CEF, Dazz of Orangeburg, DORA, Elloree Heritage Museum, Orangeburg Civic Ballet, Project Life Positeen, Second Chance of Orangeburg Animal Rescue, and the Samaritan House.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!