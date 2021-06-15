Journalist looks for writing inspiration

DEAR HARRIETTE: I'm a journalist who commonly gets writer's block. I've been writing fewer articles recently because I just don't have anything to write about anymore. I'm starting to dread writing. What would you suggest I do when I'm not feeling inspired to write? -- Writer's Block

DEAR WRITER'S BLOCK: Remember that writing is your job and therefore your responsibility. Approach it with the same respect that you would offer to any other job: You have to show up on time with enthusiasm and do the work -- even when you don't feel like it.

As far as the mechanics of writing, I recommend creating a discipline that you follow each day. Choose a time when you sit down and write, and stick to it. Literally sit in front of your computer and start typing. Pick a topic. If you have an assignment, choose that. If you can pick anything you want, choose something simple, like recounting your day or even writing about the writer's block that seems to be crippling you. Create writing exercises that push you to think and take action. Make them fun -- or at least interesting. For example, write a whole essay about what you ate for breakfast. Go all in as you write about your meal,, the effect COVID-19 has had on your life and other timely or obscure topics. That should help spark your creativity.