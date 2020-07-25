Jones wins overtime NASCAR Xfinity race at Kansas Speedway

Harrison Burton was third after it appeared he, too, had the win locked up. Burton had built a huge lead over Cindric with three laps to go after a long green-flag run, but a caution flag caused everyone to pit. Burton's team had a much slower tire change than its Team Penske rival, and that put him playing catch-up when the race went to overtime.

Burton wound up trapped behind Ryan Sieg, who chose not to pit and was on old tires, and never got a chance to race for the lead on the first try. He got a do-over when a wreck occurred in Turn 1 deep in the field on the restart, but Burton still couldn't get enough momentum on the second attempt at a finish to push to the front.

Sieg's gamble for track position paid off and he finished fourth. Ross Chastain, who also ran the Truck Series race Friday night but gave up his ride to Travis Pastrana on Saturday, rounded out the top 5.

"It was a huge struggle on the restarts," Sieg said. "I messed up on the first one and luckily I could hang on the second one. It was a great call. We were probably going to be 10th or 11th but it was a good call there at the end."