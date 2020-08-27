Jones gets advice on life after Gibbs Racing

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Joey Logano was sitting in his motorhome watching television when a shell-shocked Erik Jones was interviewed about his firing from Joe Gibbs Racing.

Logano knew exactly how Jones felt. Logano had been in that exact spot eight years earlier.

Logano sent Jones a text and Jones asked if they could meet for lunch. The two aren't friends and really didn't even have much of a relationship, but Logano figured he had the experience to help Jones make sense of his situation.

“Everything flashed back through my mind of what it felt like to have nobody have faith in you anymore,” Logano told The Associated Press. "You can’t help but to start thinking about what’s next in my life? Am I even going to be a race car driver anymore? All my eggs are in this one basket and what am I going to do the rest of my life?

“I felt like I can relate to Erik better than anybody because his story is identical to mine.”

Logano was just 15 when he started moving through the Gibbs pipeline. He was in a full-time Cup Series ride at 19, rushed along in part because the team had to fill a seat after Tony Stewart's unexpected departure. But Logano won just twice in four seasons and was let go at 21.