Jon Rahm motivated for more following player of year snub

Rahm, who is scheduled to play next week in the Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits, said he's also motivated by being passed over in the player of the year honors that went to Patrick Cantlay. Cantlay who won the FedEx Cup after edging Rahm by one stroke at the Tour Championship.

"I played amazing golf," Rahm said. "What could have been if certain unfortunate situations didn't happen, right? I could have had maybe one more win and the chance to compete for a medal. To think it could have been better does nothing but motivate me. I know I can get better."

Reavie worked his way to the top of the leaderboard after a bogey on his fifth hole. He picked up birdies on 16 and 17 to get back under par, then stormed through the front nine, closing with three consecutive birdies including an 18-foot putt that got the string started.

"It was kind of a slow start but I told myself to stay patient," Reavie said. "I was able to hit some fairways on the back and give myself some good looks."

Mickelson got off to a good start but fell back with two bogeys over a five-hole stretch on the back nine.

"I stopped hitting fairways," said Mickelson, who has never finished higher than third at this event. "I'm making a few changes and my miss has gone from left to right, and it's a little bit different to adjust to. I thought that it went pretty well with that in mind."

