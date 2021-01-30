Johnson invigorated after stint in prestigious Rolex 24

The nerves hit Jimmie Johnson as he stood on the starting grid before the Rolex 24 at Daytona.

The seven-time NASCAR champion is beginning a new chapter of his career — at 45 years old — in unfamiliar race cars. He was tabbed to start the most prestigious sports car race in America for his Action Express team and Johnson had just one goal for his first stint in the Cadillac.

"Certainly didn't want to break the toy in the first couple of hours," Johnson said after driving about 70 minutes Saturday around Daytona International Speedway.

He gave the No. 48 over to teammate Simon Pagenaud and then turned to Kamui Kobayashi, the two-time reigning winner of the Rolex 24, for an animated debrief.

Johnson, a little more than two months removed as the most dominant NASCAR driver of the last two decades, has "jumped into the deep end of the pool with weights on my ankles" as he transitions into new formulas of racing. This Rolex 24 is the eighth of his career but first in a decade and its a warmup for his move to IndyCar, where he'll be a rookie in a field stacked with drivers half his age.