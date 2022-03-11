Johnny is a nine week old lab mix. Johnny was surrendered by his owner with his four brothers and one... View on PetFinder
A 14-year-old Orangeburg resident has been identified as the driver killed in Wednesday afternoon’s collision.
One person died Wednesday afternoon when a truck ran into a car near the same location where two people died last month.
A 47-year-old man was shot to death at his Orangeburg home on Sunday evening.
A Cordova man has been charged in the Feb. 22 shooting that left a 43-year-old man dead and a 22-year-old man injured in the Orangeburg area.
A North man is facing his second charge of injuring a child.
Former South Carolina State men’s basketball coach Murray Garvin has filed a lawsuit against the university at its athletics director, Stacy Danely.
A late-night drug run turned into a quadruple homicide, according to murder suspect Derrick Warren Coleman.
This story was produced in collaboration with The Kingstree News, an Uncovered partner.
The 14-year-old who died in Wednesday afternoon’s collision was driving a truck that was reported stolen, according to the Orangeburg Departme…
