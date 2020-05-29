Joe, just say Amy for VP

But that promise cannot be kept until he is elected and whether he is elected may turn on how he keeps the first promise: to name a female running mate. It's safe to say that at no other time in recent history has the person riding shotgun been so critical. Biden would be the oldest president to assume office at 78 and has begun lately to look challenged at times by his age. Thus, voters must be able to envision the vice president, whoever she might be, as the president of the United States. And even if Biden bears up well, his pick will likely be next in line, at least, for the Democrats.

If I were Sen. Kamala Harris, who appears to be on the short list, I'd drop my bid for the number two spot and make a play for the high court. She's sat on the Senate Judiciary Committee, and has been a former prosecutor and California's attorney general. And she is young, age 55.

Another reason Harris may want to bet her chips on the court instead of the vice presidency: She was often sharply critical of Biden in the debates, as in the time she all but drove Biden to his knees, repenting a regrettable anti-busing position decades ago. It was an unnecessarily humiliating moment for Biden that likely struck many Americans as more unfair than righteous.