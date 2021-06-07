Job seeker seeks interview tips

DEAR HARRIETTE : I finally got an interview with a company that I've been interested in since I was in high school. I know that if I don't get this job, it's going to discourage me from looking anywhere else, so I am trying my absolute hardest to secure my place at this company. How can I make myself stand out in a job interview? -- Job Hunting

DEAR JOB HUNTING: It's time to refine your storytelling skills. Think about why you have long wanted to work for this company, and build a compelling story around that to share in your interview. Be specific. What about the company appeals to you, and most important, why are you the best fit for the job? Employers hire people because they can fulfill the company's needs -- and because they like the candidate and believe that they will be an asset to the company. Think about what will make you an asset -- your skill set, your knowledge of their industry, your personality, your values, your work ethic. Be prepared to give examples of what type of employee you are. Be able to illustrate how you work with others and what energy and enthusiasm you will bring to the job.