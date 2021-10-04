Job seeker considers lying in interviews

DEAR HARRIETTE: I've just been fired for the first time in my life. I was fired for something trivial, but I'd rather not explain that in upcoming interviews. Can I lie to potential employers and tell them that I was not fired? From my experience, new employers almost never call the previous job to check. -- White Lie

DEAR WHITE LIE: You do not need to volunteer that you were fired from your job, but it is not smart to lie. Instead, talk about what you learned from the job and how you benefited from working there. If asked why you left, you can say it was time to go. Ultimately, it wasn't the right fit. You are looking for something different for your life and career.

Make sure that you do not include anyone from that job on your references. Instead, choose individuals who will sing your praises in your performance or character.