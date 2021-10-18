Jill Biden says SC 'prayer partner' helped change her life

She said prayer helps her "connect to the people that I love and to the world around me."

"But in 2015, my faith was shaken," the first lady said, her voice breaking as she described watching "my brave, strong, funny, bright young son fight brain cancer."

"Still, I never gave up hope," she said. "Despite what the doctor said, I believed that my son would make it. In the final days, I made one last, desperate prayer and it went unanswered."

She didn't understand how Beau could die. She grew angry, then distant from God.

"I felt betrayed by my faith, broken," the first lady said, her voice quivering. Her own pastor emailed occasionally to check in and invite her back to service "but I just couldn't go. I couldn't even pray. I wondered if I would ever feel joy again."

Then she accompanied her husband, Joe, to Brookland Baptist on May 5, 2019.

"Something felt different that morning," the first lady said. She described how Robin Jackson came to sit beside her and ask to be her "prayer partner."

"And I don't know if she sensed how moved I had been by the service," Jill Biden said. "I don't know if she could still see the grief that I feel still hides behind my smile."