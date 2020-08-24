Jerry Falwell Jr. resigns as head of Liberty University

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

RICHMOND, Va. — Jerry Falwell Jr. resigned Monday from his leadership post at evangelical Liberty University amid allegations related to his wife's sexual encounters with a much younger business partner, according to a school official.

A formal announcement from the school was expected later Monday, according to the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to discuss it.

The resignation came a day after Falwell issued a statement to The Washington Examiner publicly disclosing that his wife had an affair and saying the man involved had been threatening to reveal the relationship "to deliberately embarrass my wife, family, and Liberty University unless we agreed to pay him substantial monies."

Hours before Falwell resigned, Reuters reported that Falwell knew of his wife's affair and participated in some of the liaisons as a voyeur.

In Falwell's statement Sunday, he said he was seeking mental health counseling after dealing with fallout from the extramarital affair. He said he was not involved in the relationship.

Falwell's statement also said the person with whom Becki Falwell had the affair had threatened to reveal the relationship unless "we agreed to pay him substantial monies."