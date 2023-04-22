TALLADEGA, Ala. — Jeb Burton won his second career Xfinity Series race at Talladega Superspeedway in a Saturday crash-fest that had two red-flag stoppages and took more than three hours to complete.

Burton won in double overtime driving for Jordan Anderson Racing, which scored its first career victory when Burton crossed the finish line. Fittingly for this race, multiple cars crashed behind Burton as he took the checkered flag.

And, Burton was unable to do a victory burnout because he broke the transmission on his Chevrolet.

Burton, son of Daytona 500 winner Ward Burton, scored his only other Xfinity victory in 2021 at this same track. His owner, Jordan Anderson, is also a driver and was airlifted out of Talladega last October following a fiery crash in the Truck Series.

The race had 12 cautions and only 19 of the 38 entries finished on the lead lap.

Daniel Hemric’s race ended in the first overtime when he was crashed as the leader trying to throw a block and his car ended up flipped over on its roof. Blaine Perkins earlier in the race was transported to a local hospital for precautionary reasons.

Sheldon Creed finished second and Parker Kligerman was third as Chevrolet swept the podium. Cole Custer in a Ford was fourth and followed by four more Chevy drivers. Kaz Grala in 24th — 11 laps down — was the highest finishing Toyota driver.

There were three laps remaining in regulation when Hemric as the leader drove down the track to block Creed and the contact triggered a massive crash in which Hemric was flipped upside down into traffic and his car landed on its roof.

That sent the race to its first overtime and finally a second overtime in which Burton was the leader on both restarts. He successfully held off Creed, who had strong help from Kligerman.

During the second stage of the race, Perkins was hit by Jade Buford and the collision caused Perkins’ car to go airborne and then barrel-roll at least six times down the track. Although he was able to climb from the wreckage, Perkins was transported to a nearby hospital for precautionary reasons.

During that crash, a tire from the carnage bounced off the hood of Grala’s car and Dexter Stanley spun hard into an interior wall. Stanley’s race was finished, but Grala continued.

The crash caused a stoppage of nearly 12 minutes for NASCAR to make surface repairs to the track.

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Ag-Pro 300

Saturday, Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway

Lap: 2.66 miles (Start position in parentheses)

1. (8) Jeb Burton, Chevrolet, 121 laps, 57 points.

2. (2) Sheldon Creed, Chevrolet, 121, 47.

3. (38) Parker Kligerman, Chevrolet, 121, 39.

4. (18) Cole Custer, Ford, 121, 33.

5. (17) Brennan Poole, Chevrolet, 121, 32.

6. (28) Caesar Bacarella, Chevrolet, 121, 31.

7. (4) Parker Retzlaff, Chevrolet, 121, 30.

8. (26) Gray Gaulding, Ford, 121, 29.

9. (33) Joey Gase, Ford, 121, 28.

10. (23) Josh Williams, Chevrolet, 121, 27.

11. (36) Ryan Ellis, Chevrolet, 121, 26.

12. (10) Brett Moffitt, Ford, 121, 25.

13. (32) Cj McLaughlin, Chevrolet, 121, 24.

14. (21) Brandon Jones, Chevrolet, 121, 25.

15. (27) Kyle Sieg, Ford, 121, 22.

16. (29) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, 121, 21.

17. (13) Ryan Truex, Toyota, 121, 32.

18. (1) Austin Hill, Chevrolet, 121, 30.

19. (37) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, accident, 120, 18.

20. (25) Joe Graf Jr, Ford, 113, 17.

21. (9) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet, accident, 110, 22.

22. (31) Ryan Sieg, Ford, accident, 110, 15.

23. (15) Riley Herbst, Ford, accident, 110, 15.

24. (30) Kaz Grala, Toyota, accident, 110, 13.

25. (11) Chandler Smith, Chevrolet, accident, 110, 24.

26. (35) Josh Bilicki, Chevrolet, accident, 110, 11.

27. (14) Derek Kraus, Chevrolet, dvp, 110, 14.

28. (7) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, accident, 100, 20.

29. (16) Sam Mayer, Chevrolet, accident, 100, 16.

30. (20) Josh Berry, Chevrolet, accident, 100, 16.

31. (19) Jeffrey Earnhardt, Chevrolet, transmission, 83, 6.

32. (3) John H. Nemechek, Toyota, accident, 81, 5.

33. (12) Sammy Smith, Toyota, accident, 63, 4.

34. (34) Blaine Perkins, Chevrolet, accident, 47, 3.

35. (22) Dexter Stacey, Toyota, accident, 47, 2.

36. (5) Jade Buford, Chevrolet, accident, 47, 1.

37. (6) Anthony Alfredo, Chevrolet, accident, 37, 1.

38. (24) Parker Chase, Toyota, dvp, 37, 1.

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 106.951 mph.

Time of Race: 3 hours, .0 minutes, 33 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 0.113 seconds.

Caution Flags: 10 for 48 laps.

Lead Changes: 28 among 12 drivers.

Lap Leaders: A.Hill 0; P.Retzlaff 1-2; A.Alfredo 3-7; D.Hemric 8-12; S.Creed 13-20; C.Smith 21; S.Creed 22-23; J.Allgaier 24-27; B.Poole 28; R.Truex 29-32; J.Allgaier 33; B.Moffitt 34; J.Allgaier 35-36; B.Moffitt 37-43; J.Burton 44-50; B.Poole 51; D.Hemric 52-53; R.Truex 54; D.Hemric 55-61; A.Hill 62-75; R.Truex 76-79; B.Moffitt 80-90; R.Sieg 91-106; B.Moffitt 107; R.Sieg 108-109; D.Hemric 110; J.Burton 111-113; S.Creed 114; J.Burton 115-121

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): B.Moffitt, 4 times for 20 laps; R.Sieg, 2 times for 18 laps; J.Burton, 3 times for 17 laps; D.Hemric, 4 times for 15 laps; A.Hill, 1 time for 14 laps; S.Creed, 3 times for 11 laps; R.Truex, 3 times for 9 laps; J.Allgaier, 3 times for 7 laps; A.Alfredo, 1 time for 5 laps; B.Poole, 2 times for 2 laps; P.Retzlaff, 1 time for 2 laps; C.Smith, 1 time for 1 lap.