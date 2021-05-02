Jays sweep Braves

"It was a grind from the get-go," Atlanta manager Brian Snitker said. "Just didn't have a good feel for anything. Just one of those days."

Anderson was coming off wins against the New York Yankees and Chicago Cubs in which he allowed five hits in 13 2/3 scoreless innings. The right-hander limited the Cubs to one hit over seven innings on April 27.

Danny Jansen, hitless in his previous 35 at-bats, had an RBI single in the second and Semien's two-run double in the third put Toronto up 3-1.

Jansen also singled in the fourth and scored to make it 4-1 on Bo Bichette's double.

"It feels great man, man," Jansen said. "A sigh of relief."

Ronald Acuña Jr. got Atlanta with 4-2 in the fifth on a bases-loaded sacrifice fly to the center-field warning track off Ross Stripling.

Ryan Borucki (3-1) replaced Stripling and prevented further damage by striking out Freddie Freeman and Marcell Ozuna.

"What a job by Borucki," Stripling said. "It was awesome."

Stripling, coming back from a right forearm flexor strain, gave up two runs and five hits over 4 1/3 innings.