Jays beat Braves in 10

DUNEDIN, Fla. — Randal Grichuk lined an RBI single in the 10th inning, George Springer hit his first two homers with the Blue Jays, and Toronto rallied to beat the Atlanta Braves 6-5 on Saturday night.

Grichuk won it with two outs and the bases loaded when he hit an 0-1 pitch from Nate Jones (0-2) into center field.

"We never really feel like we're out of it," Grichuk said. "I feel like with this offense that have, if only half the guys are clicking, I feel like it could be up there towards the top of the league."

Jordan Romano (2-1), the eighth Toronto pitcher on a bullpen day, worked a scoreless 10th inning.

Atlanta's Cristian Pache hit a grand slam for his first major league homer. Ronald Acuña Jr. connected for his ninth home run this season.

Springer tied it at 5 with his seventh-inning solo shot off Luke Jackson. He got the Blue Jays within 4-2 in the third on an opposite-field, two-run homer to right against Charlie Morton.

Springer, playing in his third game with Toronto, signed a $150 million, six-year free-agent contract in the offseason and missed time with oblique and quadriceps injuries.