James, Curry renew rivalry

LOS ANGELES — LeBron James and Steph Curry are used to meeting in the spring with an NBA championship up for grabs.

The stakes will be so much different when they face each other this time: they will just be vying for a playoff spot.

James and the seventh-seeded Los Angeles Lakers host Curry's eighth-seeded Golden State Warriors on Wednesday night in a Western Conference play-in tournament game.

At 33, Curry this season became the oldest scoring champion since Michael Jordan did it at age 35 in 1998.

James has said Curry should be this year's MVP.

"I don't know anything else if you're looking for an MVP. If Steph is not on Golden State's team, what are we looking at? We get caught up in the records sometimes," he said. "Steph has had, in my opinion, the best season all year."

The winner Wednesday will be the seventh seed and can start preparing for a first-round matchup against Phoenix. The loser will face either No. 9 seed Memphis or 10th-seeded San Antonio on Friday for the right to face No. 1 seed Utah.

