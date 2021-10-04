Jaguars' Meyer apologizes for 'just stupid' actions in video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Jaguars coach Urban Meyer apologized to his family, his team and owner Shad Khan for actions he called "just stupid."

A video surfaced Saturday night showing a woman dancing close to Meyer's lap, a clip that quickly went viral and made headlines across the country. Another video appears to show Meyer touching the woman's behind.

Meyer called a team meeting Monday and vowed to "own it," the motto he uses daily and has plastered all around the Jaguars facility.

"I just apologized to the team and staff for being a distraction," Meyer told reporters afterward. "Just stupid and so I explained everything that happened and owned it. Just stupid. Should not have put myself in that kind of position."

Meyer didn't fly back with his winless team following Jacksonville's 24-21 loss at Cincinnati on Thursday night. The three-time collegiate national championship-winning coach remained in his home state of Ohio to see family members and went to dinner Friday at his restaurant/bar in Columbus, Urban Meyer's Pint House.