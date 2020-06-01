It's time to get tested

DEAR HARRIETTE: I have not been feeling well for the past few days, and it has got me scared. What with the COVID-19 virus being everywhere, I wonder if I have it. My stomach has been sick. I can't seem to hold food down, but I am still doing my job and taking care of my family. On the news, they say just to stay home if you don't feel well unless you have a high fever. I don't have a fever at all, but I feel like hell. I am worried that if I am sick I will infect my family. I don't know where I can get a test or anything. What should I do? -- Need Testing

DEAR NEED TESTING: The Centers for Disease Control has said that diarrhea can be an early sign of this disease. For this reason, you should be able to get tested. Call your doctor and describe your symptoms and your concerns. Describe your household as well and the proximity of family members to you. Ask your doctor to provide you with the paperwork you may need to get tested along with a recommended location to have it done. At this point, testing is supposed to be available for anyone who may be symptomatic.

If you do not get support from your doctor, consider a walk-in medical facility. Your last resort should be the emergency room if you can avoid it, simply because they still are fairly stretched -- and hospitals do have the virus within their walls.