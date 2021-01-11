It's prudent to separate different vaccinations

Hello again, dear readers, and welcome to the first winter edition of our monthly letters column. To those of you who have been sending us questions via the U.S. mail, we're happy to report that those letters have finally been retrieved. We'll begin answering soon. But first, we want to address some of the questions we're getting regarding the coronavirus vaccine.

The answer to your question isn't yet clear. But let's take a look at the common side effects of the coronavirus vaccine, which are pain at the injection site, fatigue, headache, muscle pain, chills, joint pain and mild fever. Some of these overlap with side effects of the SHINGRIX vaccine. In order to differentiate between the two vaccines, and to understand which is the one causing any side effects that you may experience, our recommendation is to separate the two injections by at least a few days.