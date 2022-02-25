It takes two to tarantella

Defense is the hardest part of the game. That has been written so often that it has almost become trite. It is a tough job working out the unseen hands and finding the best plays. On some deals, only one defender's plays are critical. More often (I think!), it requires both defenders working in unison to defeat the contract. One wrong step by either partner, and the contract sneaks home. Today's deal belongs to the latter category.

West had a fairly normal preemptive opening, though there was a risk he would miss a superior major-suit fit. South had a respectable three-heart balancing overcall, and North had an easy raise to game.

On lead against four hearts, West paused to consider his options. It looked as though he would do best to put partner on lead and receive a diamond ruff in return. But how could he achieve this aim? He spotted one possibility -- admittedly slightly risky -- and went for it: He led the club two.

Now the spotlight moved to East. He knew the lead wasn't fourth-highest. From the unusual low-spot-card lead, East deduced that his partner had a void in diamonds, the lower-ranking side suit. Expecting West to have the king of his suit for a vulnerable preempt missing the ace and queen, East made the fine play of the club queen at trick one. When that held the trick, East switched to the diamond four. West ruffed, put his partner on play with another club and received a second diamond ruff to defeat the contract. Nicely done!

