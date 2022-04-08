It only counts on the scoresheet

Bridge can be a frustrating game even for an expert. He can follow, say, an 80% line that fails when the tyro adopts a 50% line that works. In today's deal, both lines work. How should South play in six spades against a heart lead?

The auction was unscientific, but six spades is the ideal contract.

Assuming the spades were breaking 3-2, South had 12 top tricks: five spades, four hearts, one diamond and two clubs. After winning trick one, declarer drew two rounds of trumps with the queen and king. When the suit divided favorably, South cashed the spade ace and took a club finesse, guaranteeing his contract.

If the spades had been 4-1, declarer would have taken an immediate club finesse. When it won (as it must), he would have played off the hearts, discarding diamonds from hand. If an opponent ruffed in, South would have taken the probable diamond switch, drawn the last trump and repeated the club finesse. If no one ruffed in, declarer would have played a spade to the ace and taken a second club finesse. His last diamond loser would have disappeared on the club ace.

Now watch how the original declarer played the contract. At trick two, he led a diamond to the jack and queen. West switched to a club. Declarer put up dummy's ace, discarded his second club on a top heart, played a diamond to the ace and ruffed a diamond with dummy's spade five. Finally, he drew trumps and claimed. The approximately 45% line had worked as well as the 100% line!

