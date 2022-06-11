'It means a lot to me': Employers of disabled people receive honors

Businesses are being honored for employing people with disabilities, a practice that Orangeburg County Disabilities and Special Needs Board officials say enriches their lives and gives them a chance to be their best.

The Greater Orangeburg Area Mayors’ Committee on Employment for People with Disabilities held its awards ceremony on May 25 at The Oak’s Magnolia Room.

Among those recognized at the ceremony were The Max Family Entertainment Center, 2022 Medium Employer of the Year, and HopeHealth Inc., 2022 Small Employer of the Year. Special recognition was also given to Raven Bryant, who was awarded 2022 Employee of the Year.

HopeHealth Inc. and Bryant were later awarded on the state level, with HopeHealth Inc. being honored as the 2022 Governor's Small Employer of the Year and Bryant as the 2022 Governor's Employee Achievement Award winner during a special ceremony on June 9th at the South Carolina Vocational Rehabilitation Department's Orangeburg Office.

Bryant is employed as a case worker with the Orangeburg County Department of Social Services. She earned a bachelor’s of science degree in family and consumer science from South Carolina in 2020 and is thinking about pursuing her master’s degree.

The 26-year-old Estill resident said she was thankful for her award and grateful for the support of her counselor, Michelle Williams, with the South Carolina Vocational Rehabilitation Department’s Orangeburg Office.

"It means a lot to me. I graduated from South Carolina State in December 2020. The support of Voc Rehab and my counselor has helped me a lot along the way financially, mentally and just overall. Even sometimes where I didn't think I needed her, she would call and just say, 'Hey, Raven, how you doing? You need anything?'” Bryant said.

She continued, “Even when I felt like our time was over, she still reached out and helped. When I was in school, she helped with tuition, she helped with books. She helped with as much as she could. I believe she did the max. Michelle Smith was the best counselor."

Smith said, “Raven is a remarkable young woman who can be described as smart, resilient, dedicated and charismatic. Raven is a hard-working community-oriented individual whose personality lights up the room.”

She said Bryant was able to overcome obstacles and is enthusiastic about life, which includes “future plans of advancing her career in the human services field.”

Smith accepted the Medium Employer of the Year award on behalf of The Max Family Entertainment Center.

“The Max Family Entertainment Center of Orangeburg is one of the area’s premier and newest attractions for recreational fun. This small minority family-owned business is a new partner to VR (Voc Rehab) that has strong ties to the local school districts and the Orangeburg community at large,” Smith said.

She continued, “Since 2021, The Max Operations Manager Dr. Trina Gordon has worked … on business partnership opportunities that offer training and direct placement opportunities for transition youth and adult consumers within the community.”

Smith said her office looks forward to a continued partnership with The Max Family Entertainment Center to provide disabled individuals with gainful employment.

Gordon later said, “We really wanted to make sure we represent our community equally across the board. We just want to make sure that all of the community has an opportunity to take part in this facility.”

She said she is excited about the award.

“I don’t see our employees as people with disabilities. They’re coming with something that we need to give our community. They just work with our guests so well. We were excited because we see all of our employees as the same, and we really enjoy them being able to interact with people in their own community every day,” Gordon said.

Kitty Bamberg, business development specialist with the S.C. Vocational Rehabilitation Department’s Orangeburg Office, presented the Small Employer of the Year award to Amber Kadlowec, site administrator at HopeHealth in Orangeburg.

HopeHealth Inc. is a local clinic which specializes in the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and is now also providing primary health care for an increased population.

Bamberg said, “Last summer, I reached out to HopeHealth and mainly Amber and talked to her about some internships. We arrange these for college students, and I had one young lady who was trying to complete her degree in public health.

“She did a 12-week internship which we sponsored through HopeHealth. At the end of her 12 weeks, she was offered a job. So she is working full time as a community outreach case manager and completing her degree.”

Kadlowec said, “An award like this is super important to an agency like HopeHealth. We are in the business of helping people, and it’s great to be able to help Voc Rehab and people in the community with disabilities.”

Dr. Eddie Glenn Bryant and Dr. Shirley Madison serve as co-chairpersons of the Greater Orangeburg Area Mayors’ Committee.

Bryant said, “The committee is an umbrella of agencies that work in the community with persons with disabilities. ... It is important that we work with individuals with disabilities so that they can find a quality of life and work with meaning and purpose.”

“These individuals have so much to offer and so much to give. They have many talents and many skills,” she said.

