It may take some time to get better sleep

Dear Doctor: I'm having trouble sleeping these days, and so is my wife. We're both 33 years old, we've been working from home and we have two very active young sons. What can we do?

Dear Reader: Even before the novel coronavirus upended our lives, poor sleep and insomnia were already affecting millions of people of all ages in the United States. That's a problem because adequate good-quality sleep is important to physical and mental health and to emotional well-being. People who regularly get fewer than seven hours of sleep per night are at increased risk of a range of health problems, including high blood pressure, heart disease, diabetes, obesity, inflammatory diseases, anxiety and depression. And that's not even factoring in how lack of sleep affects performance and safety during our waking hours.