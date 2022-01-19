It looks totally obvious, but ...

Arthur Koestler, a novelist and journalist, "The more original a discovery, the more obvious it seems afterwards."

The right play in some bridge deals looks so obvious that almost everyone follows the same line. Then, when they go down and realize that a different, unusual, approach would have worked, perhaps they have learned to think first, hunt for alternatives second and play third.

In today's deal, how should South try to make four spades? West starts with three rounds of hearts.

North adds one point for his doubleton and makes a game-invitational limit raise. If, like me, you prefer to employ the Losing Trick Count, the North hand has only seven losers because you deduct one loser for a 10-card fit. That suggests forcing to game, but perhaps it is better to pull in your belt one notch.

Declarer has three unavoidable red-suit losers, so it seems as though he needs the club finesse to succeed. He ruffs the third heart, draws trumps and runs the club queen. But it loses, and South is an unhappy down one.

However, perhaps North will notice that his partner had two chances to get home. After pulling the trumps, South should have played three rounds of diamonds. Lo and behold, East would have had to win the third round and been endplayed either to lead away from the club king or to concede a ruff-and-sluff.

Finally, yes, if West shifts to a club at trick three, he defeats the contract. East should signal first with the heart three (discouraging), then the heart four (suit-preference for clubs).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0