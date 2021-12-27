It is much easier if you can look

Phillip Alder

Bridge can be a frustrating game at times. On most deals, the textbook plays work well. But every now and then, a peek at all 52 cards first would pay big dividends.

In today's deal from an online duplicate, what do you think of the auction? How do North-South fare in either minor and in no-trump?

The auction seems sensible to me. Although North has 12 points, with which one would often force to game, that is a soft hand with no semblance of a second spade stopper.

North rebid three diamonds to leave partner maximum space, but South understandably passed. If North had raised to four clubs, South probably would have passed. At matchpoints, you tend not to bid what you deem to be odds-against games.

Against three diamonds, West led the spade ace and shifted to a club. South drove out the diamond ace and took 11 tricks, which was only a 30% board.

Eight pairs played in three no-trump making! It does not look hard to lead the spade eight, partner's suit, and have him play the nine. Declarer cannot do better than down two. But West won the first trick with the spade ace, killing the defense.

At the other tables, East, plowing his own furrow, led the heart 10. Now West won with the heart ace and switched to the spade queen, which held declarer to nine tricks if he ducked this trick. (When trying to establish a suit, concede your inevitable losers as quickly as possible.)

Two Souths were in five clubs. Surprisingly, no West found the lethal lead of the spade queen!

