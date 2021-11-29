It is easier when you see 26

James Patterson said, "When I was 26, I wrote my first mystery, 'The Thomas Berryman Number,' and it was turned down by, I don't know, 31 publishers. Then it won an Edgar for Best First Novel. Go figure."

Bridge players would reach more right contracts if they were allowed to see 26 cards -- their partner's hand and theirs -- before the bidding began.

Today's deal is a good example. Played 16 times at Bridge Base Online, not one pair reached six spades. A popular sequence was one spade - two diamonds - two spades - three hearts - three no-trump - pass.

Using two-over-one game-force, North probably should raise two spades to three spades, after which South would use Roman Key Card Blackwood with confidence.

I do not like the three-heart rebid chosen by those Norths. South denied four hearts when he rebid two spades, and North shouldn't want South thinking that he has a heart control. Three diamonds seems the other reasonable rebid to me.

Then, yes, South has stoppers in the unbid suits, but does his hand really shout no-trump to you? As I said last week, an eight-card suit should be trump. Then, when North raises spades, South can use RKCB to learn that his partner has an ace and the spade king or two aces. Bidding six no-trump would be a gamble because North might have the same hand without the club king. But six spades would have been a top.

