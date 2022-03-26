Is your vision a pure 20-20?

For most players, bridge would be much easier if they could use a pen and paper at the table. They could note the cards as they are played; they could write down the possible hand layouts and analyze how to make the contract. But in the face-to-face, not online, world, we have to rely on our mind's eye to visualize the full deal.

Can you see how to make today's contract? Against three no-trump, West leads the heart king. How should South plan the play?

This auction is one of the worst for a natural system. South has no other way to show a balanced 25-27 points. Then North might have to guess whether to use Stayman or to transfer. It is impossible to investigate a major-suit fit below three no-trump. Here, luckily, North-South didn't miss one.

If the clubs are worth four tricks, there appear to be nine top tricks: three spades, one heart, one diamond and four clubs. However, there is a mosquito in the moisturizer: How can declarer get into the dummy to cash the spade king?

He doesn't need to as long as West must win the fourth round of hearts. South ducks the first two rounds of hearts and wins the third with the ace, noting that West cannot have more than five hearts. Next, declarer cashes his four club winners and two top spades. Finally, he casts adrift with the heart seven.

After West has taken his two heart tricks, he must lead either a spade to dummy's king or a diamond into declarer's ace-queen. Either way, West concedes a ninth trick.

