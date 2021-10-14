Is this friendship worth keeping?

Dear Annie: I've been with my significant other for almost three years now. We live together and have a pretty good life. I have a child from a previous relationship who's in high school. My significant other has no kids, but he is very involved with extracurricular activities and is a perfect example of a parent. When we first met, I was advised that "not wanting more children" is a deal-breaker on his end, and I, at the time, kinda said, "We'll cross that bridge when we get there." Well, we are there, and I now know for certain I no longer want any additional children. What should I do? -- Screwed

Dear Screwed: Communication is key -- especially with a life partner. You can't expect them to read your mind. Tell him how you feel, and do it soon. It's not fair for him to keep believing in a future you've already written off.

Dear Annie: Last year, during the pandemic, my very first boyfriend of a year and a half, "Joey," admitted he wanted to end it because he had been talking to another girl during the period we were in quarantine. He said it was a girl I didn't know.

During this time, our state was in a strict lockdown. I was crushed but decided he wasn't for me if he would do that. My best and closest friend of seven years, "Pam," consoled me.