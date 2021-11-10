Is there hope with my ex?

Dear Annie: I met a really good guy online, and we fell in love through talking and texting before we ever met. Once we met, it was electrical. But we moved in together way too soon. My daughter and her family didn't like him and continuously tried driving a wedge between us.

One day, he had enough and said it was over. It was really hard. I miss him every day. He moved out, but I live in his home. He comes home every other weekend to see me. And to check on the house. He tells me he likes spending time with me, and we talk for hours on the phone and when he is here.

The problem is he is dating another woman. She knows about me and our friendship but doesn't like it. I don't think she is good for him, but he doesn't see it. I still love him very much, and I know he loves me. He told me he compares other women to me all the time and it's not fair to them.

I just don't know what to do. Should I not be here when he wants to talk or see me? Or do I continue to be here for him and hope that one day he'll realize we are meant to be? -- Heartbroken.