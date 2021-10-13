Is the problem physical or mental?

The doctors think he has a minor condition causing a lot of pain, but one that the doctors can't seem to find a cause or treatment for. We all suspect that at least some of his doctors no longer take him seriously.

Ultimately, it's difficult to know whether I should be asking for a psychological evaluation instead of pushing so hard for a treatment plan.

I'm utterly and completely exhausted from working full time, caring for our son when he's not in school, handling both of our medical issues, and the general day-to-day. It's affecting my own health in serious ways, and my career is in free fall. I don't trust my decision-making on this. I'm too emotional and tired. -- Burnt Out

Dear Burnt Out: If our bodies can be compared to car engines, yours is running on empty. You need to put some premium gas into your engine.

Ask yourself, what type of emotional and physical help would take off some of the pressure, and then act on that. Sometimes, chronic pain stems from unresolved anger. "The MindBody Prescription: Healing the Body, Healing the Pain" by Dr. John Sarno is a book that I would highly recommend for both of you.

If your husband is not interested, give it to yourself as a gift. Be selfish, at least until you feel filled up and can figure out how best to move forward. Even if his physical pain stems from the mind, he is clearly in emotional pain and needs help.

