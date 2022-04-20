Is that discard really so vital?

You are in a small slam with a singleton loser in a suit. The natural reaction is to discard it as quickly as possible, but sometimes the maneuvers necessary to take the discard will leave you badly placed, as in today's deal.

The aggressive bidding resulted in a poor slam -- though some say there is no such thing if the slam makes! Four no-trump was Roman Key Card Blackwood, the response showing two key cards (one ace and the trump king, or two aces) and the trump queen.

West found the only lead that might let the slam through -- a diamond. East thought for a while before putting in his 10. (If he had won with the ace, declarer would have had two discards, the diamond king and club ace, for his spade losers, given the winning spade finesse.) South, in a rush to discard the diamond eight, cashed the club king, played a spade to the queen and threw the diamond loser on the club ace. The spade ace, a club ruff and a spade ruff followed. However, East overruffed the dummy and returned a trump, leaving South with an unavoidable spade loser.

That was unlucky, but South could have done better. He should have immediately drawn trumps and run the diamond eight, conceding a trick in the suit. Here, East would have won with the jack and returned, say, a club. South would have won, finessed the spade queen and led the diamond king, ruffing away East's ace. After a spade to the ace, South would have discarded his two spade losers on the club ace and diamond nine.

