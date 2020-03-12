Is reduce, reuse, recycle enough?

Dear Annie: I am not optimistic about the plastic pollution of our planet. I remember a time when plastic did not exist and we managed OK with glass, tin cans, foil, paper, cardboard (waxed for dairy) and something called cellophane. Now everything comes in plastic. Even cans have plastic labels, and glass bottles have plastic caps.

We were told that recycling was taking care of the problem; now we learn that only a tiny fraction of plastic is ever recycled. Even plastic objects that are used for years will eventually wind up in landfills (billions of lawn chairs?). PLASTIC WILL NEVER GO AWAY. What can we do, Annie? -- Plastic Problem

Dear Plastic Problem: Environmentalists around the globe have been talking about plastic and how to deal with it. Below are some tips from the Earth Day Network website on how you can reduce your plastic pollution:

"Reduce

"Reduce your own plastic waste. Start by using our plastic calculator to track how much you use -- then you can take steps to reduce your use and waste.

"Reuse

"Bring your own reusable shopping and produce bags to markets, and avoid using single-use plastic bags.