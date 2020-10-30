Is optimism related to level?

Bridge players are either optimistic or pessimistic. The former assume all finesses work and suits split nicely; the latter expects the opposite. In general, bet on the pessimists. Similarly, in the auction, some players bid the spots off the cards; others tread more carefully. There is a third category: those who are swayed by the vulnerability.

Look at the South hand in today's diagram. North passes, and East opens two hearts, showing a decent six-card suit and 5-10 high-card points. Do you agree with your two-no-trump overcall? Then, after North advances three hearts, a transfer bid promising at least five spades, what would you do?

I agree with two no-trump, despite its flaws, because the alternatives are worse. To pass with 16 points or to overcall three diamonds on such a weak suit has no appeal. Yes, here, no-trump would have played better from the North side, but he wouldn't have bid three no-trump over three diamonds.

Should you complete the transfer with three spades or superaccept by jumping to four spades, showing four-card spade support and a suitable hand for spades? Since partner could have nothing, you should be pessimistic -- or realistic -- and settle for three spades. Hope that if four spades is making, partner makes another bid.

At the table, North passed out three spades, of course. South was held to nine tricks when the defenders took two top diamonds, a diamond ruff and the heart ace.

