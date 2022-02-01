Is it low first or high first?

Vernor Vinge, a science fiction author and retired professor of mathematics and computer science, wrote, "So high, so low, so many things to know."

In bridge, sometimes it is critical to know whether to follow suit with a low card or a high one, or to ruff high or low. Which is relevant in today's deal?

South plunged into six spades, hoping to buy a good dummy. West led the spade three: five, six, queen. How should declarer have continued?

West -- the coward! -- let the unfavorable vulnerability dissuade him from bidding four hearts, the normal action with an eight-card suit even against a strong two-club opening.

The original declarer could see only two heart losers and thought that he could ruff them in the dummy. He cashed the heart ace, dropping East's queen. South paused, taking a quick look at East. Could that queen really be a singleton? No, it was obviously a false-card. He ruffed the heart six with the spade seven. Disaster! East overruffed and returned his last trump. Now declarer had no home for the heart jack and had to finish down one.

If only South hadn't gone low when he should have gone high. He should have ruffed the heart six with the spade 10. Then he would have returned to his hand with a club to the ace and ruffed the heart jack with the spade seven. He would have been happy for East to overruff. Declarer would have had no loser remaining. He would have won East's return, drawn the last trump and claimed the slam.

