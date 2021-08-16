Is balanced or unbalanced better?

In bridge, we have balanced and unbalanced hands. Balanced refers to a hand with 4-3-3-3, 4-4-3-2, or 5-3-3-2 distribution -- one with no singletons or voids and at most one doubleton. But we can also have balanced fits, where each partner has the same number of cards in a suit -- North-South's diamond suit in today's diagram; or unbalanced, when one partner has more cards in a suit. Which usually makes the preferable trump suit?

Next question: Look at the South hand. You open one no-trump, and partner responds two hearts, a transfer bid showing five or more spades. After you complete the transfer, he rebids three diamonds, natural and game-forcing. What would you do now?

How many tricks do North-South take with spades as trumps? Only 11: five spades, one heart, four diamonds and one club. But in diamonds there are 12 winners: five spades, one heart, three diamonds, one club, a club or heart ruff in the South hand and North's long trump.

When your trump suit is a solid 4-4 fit, you will usually get a fifth trump trick with a ruff in one hand, and the side 5-3 fit will often provide two discards. But a 5-3 trump fit rarely generates a sixth trump trick, and the 4-4 cannot furnish a discard.