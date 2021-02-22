Is an overtrick in the future?

Albert Einstein said, "I never think of the future -- it comes soon enough."

A future with everyone vaccinated and face masks in the drawer cannot come soon enough.

Look at today's North-South hands. What do you think of their two-spade contract? After you know that West has led the heart king?

In the auction, North did not like to pass over two clubs, but everything was flawed. (She was short a heart for a negative double and shy a spade for a two-spade raise.) East used his passed-hand status to run from two clubs. Since North had passed, South was not tempted to jump to three spades. West did well not to rebid three clubs, which North would have been delighted to double.

I held the South hand at Bridge Base Online. At first, two spades looked good. It seemed that I would lose one spade, two hearts and one diamond, bringing home an overtrick.

Ha! Talk about not seeing the future.

I won with the heart ace and tried a sneaky spade 10. East took the trick with his ace and returned the heart jack. Still not realizing what was about to happen, I was happy to see that West had to win with the queen. But he shifted to a club, and East ruffed! The clubs were 7-0. What was the chance of that? (It's 0.52%.)

East returned the diamond nine, West winning with his ace and giving partner another club ruff. East cashed the heart 10, on which West discarded his second diamond. Then a diamond ruff by West took me down two. Well defended, robots.

