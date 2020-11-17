Invisible symptom: anxiety

I'd like not to care about COVID-19 in return, but we must. The challenge for scientists, doctors and political leaders is to sustain a manageable level of concern without inducing extra anxiety. I'd like to tell you that yoga does the trick for me, but it's really vodka. Apparently, drinking is on the rise, and smoking is making a comeback, according to Marlboro maker Altria. Google searches for "anxiety" in the past week reached a 16-year high, according to the data-analytical company DataTrek. Meanwhile, searches for "restaurant" and "mall" are, shall we say, underperforming.

From here, the news gets pretty dreary. We're entering the holiday season and the flu season, and many are contending with celebrating in the absence of friends and loved ones. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says we should only gather outdoors, which is fine if you happen to live in Southern climes.

But what about folks in the North, if any are left? Most seem to have migrated to South Carolina, where local Republicans are worried they'll turn the state from red to blue. Urban apartment life doesn't lend itself well to even small gatherings during a pandemic. But, then, maybe our trials will make us all more creative -- and more mindful of our blessings.