Invisible disabilities

Dear Readers: Father's Day is coming up, and I'd love to hear from you: What is the most valuable trait that your father (or a father figure in your life) instilled in you? Send your responses to dearannie@creators.com. I'll share some here for the holiday.

Dear Annie: A few years ago, after many, many years of going to doctors and having tests done, I found out that I am disabled. The only problem is that I don't LOOK disabled. I'm a young person, and the disability I suffer from is invisible. I often feel symptoms of imposter syndrome due to this, and I deny myself help. I have abandoned trying to find medicines that could help me because my body has proven to be resistant to many pain medications. I do not use my cane, and I surely won't use the assistance of a wheelchair, should I need it.

Years of ridicule have left me exhausted, and I feel aged beyond my years. The public eye is far too judgmental for me to feel comfortable using the aids that I sometimes so desperately need, and this has led me to be a shut-in. I want to live my life freely, but I am too afraid of repercussions from appearing as a healthy young person "imitating the disabled." For all of those battling the illnesses beyond visibility, how do we feel free to own our lives? -- Invisibly Ill