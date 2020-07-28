Interested in meeting siblings

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Dear Annie: Shortly after I was born, my mother and biological father divorced. My mother later married the man who I grew up with and will always call "Dad."

I didn't know about all of this until I was about 12 years old when my parents told me that my grandmother from my biological father wanted to see me after all these years. Over the years, I kept in touch with my grandmother until she passed away about 11 years ago. During that time, she only briefly mentioned my father. I knew that my father had remarried and had other children, but I knew that his new wife would not allow any mention of me to the other children.

Last year, I found my family on Facebook and found out my father had died five years previously. I also found out that I had three brothers and two sisters.

I am 55 years old. Is it strange that I want to meet them, at least via email or social media? And since they presumably don't know I exist, should I? -- Curious

Dear Curious: There is nothing strange about wanting to get in touch with your brothers and sisters. What is strange is your father's wife's complete denial that you existed and not telling you that he passed away. Contact them. As long as you don't know what your brothers and sisters will be like, try to meet them without having any expectations.