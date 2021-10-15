Insulin resistance can be helped with diet, exercise

Dear Doctor: My yearly physical showed I have insulin resistance. I'm not sure I understand what that means. My doctor says I should stop eating sugar, and that I need to exercise more. Is that going to be enough to make this go away?

Dear Reader: When someone has insulin resistance, it means that their body is no longer efficient at accessing the sugars in the blood, known as glucose, to use for energy. This not only leaves the cells of the body short on fuel, it creates a chronic surplus of blood sugar, which can lead to a range of health problems.

To get a clearer picture of what's happening, let's start with glucose. It's a simple sugar that is one of the end products of digestion and is the main source of fuel for the cells of the body. Glucose travels throughout the body via the blood, which is why it's commonly known as blood sugar. The challenge is that blood glucose isn't immediately available to the cells. That's where insulin, a hormone manufactured by the pancreas, enters the picture. Insulin helps transport glucose from the blood into the cells, where it can be used as energy.