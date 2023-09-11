Browns bottle up Joe Burrow in win over Bengals

CLEVELAND — Deshaun Watson ran for a touchdown and threw for another, and Cleveland’s defense bottled up Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow as the Browns opened the season with a 24-3 win over the Bengals. Watson bolted for a 13-yard TD late in the first half, the kind of play the Browns envisioned when they signed him to a $230 million contract. Watson is starting his second season with Cleveland in uniform after being suspended 11 games in 2022. Burrow had a rough opener, two days after signing a five-year, $275 million extension. The Browns held Cincinnati's QB to a career-worst 82 yards passing.

Falcons knock off Panthers 24-10

ATLANTA — Bijan Robinson outshined top overall pick Bryce Young in their NFL debuts, leading the Atlanta Falcons to a 24-10 victory over the Carolina Panthers in the season opener. Young was intercepted twice by Jessie Bates in a rough start for the former Alabama star who is being counted on to lead a resurgence in Carolina. Robinson showed himself worthy of being the No. 8 pick by taking a swing pass for an 11-yard touchdown. He also broke off a 21-yard dash that set up Atlanta’s go-ahead TD on the first of two 3-yard touchdown runs by Tyler Allgeier.

Commanders rally past the Cardinals

LANDOVER, Md. — Sam Howell threw a touchdown pass and ran for another score to help the Washington Commanders rally past the Arizona Cardinals 20-16. Howell made up for his own fumble that produced a Cardinals touchdown and could have contributed to a stunning loss. Washington's defense took over the game late with Montez Sweat strip-sacking Joshua Dobbs and setting up Howell's go-ahead 6-yard TD run. The Commanders were celebrating the first game since Josh Harris' group took over as the new owners. Arizona lost Jonathan Gannon's first game as coach.

Dolphins open with 36-34 victory over Chargers

INGLEWOOD, Calif.— Tua Tagovailoa threw for 466 yards and three touchdowns, Tyreek Hill had 11 catches for 215 yards and two scores, and the Miami Dolphins rallied for a 36-34 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers. Hill caught a 4-yard pass in the right corner of the end zone with 1:45 remaining for the clinching touchdown as the Dolphins finished with 536 yards. Tagovailoa's yardage total was the fourth best in an NFL opener. Hill's receiving total was the third-best ever in Week 1. Justin Herbert threw for 228 yards for the Chargers.

Jordan Love delivers in opener

as Packers beat Bears 38-20

CHICAGO — Jordan Love looked like he might be ready to follow in the footsteps of Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers, throwing for three touchdowns to lead the Green Bay Packers to a 38-20 season-opening victory over the Chicago Bears. Aaron Jones ran for a touchdown and caught one, helping the Packers pull away in the second half for their ninth straight win over the Bears. Green Bay was 25-5 against Chicago with Rodgers, including the playoffs, and 22-10 in games Favre started. It was a discouraging start for the Bears and second-year quarterback Justin Fields, who threw for 216 yards, a touchdown and an interception.

Eagles beat Patriots as Tom Brady is honored

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Jalen Hurts threw a touchdown pass and Darius Slay had a 70-yard interception return for a score as the Philadelphia Eagles built a big early lead, then hung on at the finish to beat the New England Patriots 25-20. The Eagles capitalized on two early turnovers by the Patriots, spoiling a day in which New England honored former quarterback Tom Brady at halftime. Hurts was 22 of 33 for 170 yards and the TD but had a costly fumble in fourth quarter that gave the Patriots a chance. New England’s Mac Jones finished 35 of 54 for 316 yards, three touchdowns and an interception.

Raiders get win over Broncos

DENVER — Jimmy Garoppolo threw two touchdown passes to fellow newcomer Jakobi Meyers and the Las Vegas Raiders spoiled Sean Payton’s Denver debut with a 17-16 win over the Broncos. The Raiders stretched their winning streak over their AFC West rivals to seven games despite the absence of star pass rusher Chandler Jones who’s involved in a feud with the front office. Garoppolo and Meyers connected 10 times for 81 yards, including touchdowns of 3 and 6 yards. Denver's Russell Wilson completed 27 of 34 passes for 177 yards and two touchdowns without an interception.

Rams thump Seahawks in season opener

SEATTLE — Matthew Stafford threw for 334 yards even without favorite target Cooper Kupp, Kyren Williams and Cam Akers combined for three rushing touchdowns, and the Los Angeles Rams stunned the Seattle Seahawks 30-13 in the season opener. Stafford was brilliant picking apart Seattle’s secondary for the 58th 300-yard passing game of his career in the regular season. He did so despite Kupp being sidelined for the first four games of the season while on injured reserve due to a hamstring injury. Rookie Puka Nacua had 10 catches for 119 yards and was targeted 15 times in the first game of his career. Tutu Atwell had a career-high 119 yards on six catches. And the Rams were at their best on third downs where they converted 11 of 17 chances.

Saints edge the Titans 16-15

NEW ORLEANS — Derek Carr passed for 305 yards and a touchdown in a difficult but successful Saints debut, and New Orleans held on to beat the Tennessee Titans 16-15. The Saints' defense did not allow a touchdown. New Orleans intercepted Ryan Tannehill three times, sacked him three times, and stopped Tennessee on 10 of 12 third-down plays. Chris Olave caught eight passes for 112 yards for New Orleans, while Rashid Shaheed caught five passes for 89 yards and the game’s lone touchdown. Tannehill finished 16 of 34 for 198 yards and New Orleans limited Titans star running back Derrick Henry to 63 yards rushing. DeAndre Hopkins caught seven passes for 65 yards in his Titans debut.

Jags earn rare 31-21 victory at Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — Tank Bigsby made up for a big mistake by scoring the go-ahead touchdown in Jacksonville's season-opener and Travis Etienne Jr. added a 26-yard scoring run to seal a 31-21 victory at Indianapolis. The defending AFC South champs snapped a five-game losing streak at Lucas Oil Stadium. Bigsby casually allowed the ball to be punched out of his hands after what he thought was an incompletion. Instead, Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner scooped up the loose ball and sprinted 26 yards for the score to give Indy a 21-17 third-quarter lead. Three series later, Bigsby's 1-yard plunge to made it 24-21.

Ravens beat Texans 25-9

BALTIMORE— J.K. Dobbins ran for an early touchdown before leaving with a torn Achilles tendon, Justice Hill scored twice in the second half and the Baltimore Ravens pulled away for a 25-9 victory over the Houston Texans. Ravens coach John Harbaugh announced Dobbins’ injury after the game and said he would miss the rest of the season, a significant blow to Baltimore’s offense. Lamar Jackson turned the ball over twice, and Baltimore looked out of sync for much of its first game with new offensive coordinator Todd Monken. But the Ravens kept Houston and rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud out of the end zone.

Mayfield, Buccaneers top Vikings

MINNEAPOLIS — Baker Mayfield recovered from a rough start to throw two touchdown passes without a turnover in his Tampa Bay debut, and the Buccaneers beat Minnesota 20-17 after three first-half turnovers by the Vikings. Chase McLaughlin matched his career long with a 57-yard field goal for the lead with 5:10 left. The Buccaneers forced a three-and-out on Minnesota’s last two possessions. Mayfield was the first pick in the 2018 draft. He's on his fourth team in three years to take over for the retired Tom Brady. He completed 21 of 34 passes after a 3-for-11 start.

49ers drill Steelers 30-7 in season opener

PITTSBURGH — Brock Purdy threw for 220 yards and two touchdowns to Brandon Aiyuk and the San Francisco 49ers drilled the Pittsburgh Steelers 30-7. Christian McCaffrey ran for 151 yards and a touchdown for the 49ers, who built an early 20-point lead and cruised. Kenny Pickett passed for 232 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions for the Steelers.