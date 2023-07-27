Aaron Rodgers takes a pay cut

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — A person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press that quarterback Aaron Rodgers took a pay cut and agreed to a new two-year, $75 million guaranteed contract with the New York Jets. The four-time NFL MVP had nearly $110 million in guaranteed money remaining on his previous deal signed with Green Bay. But Rodgers is taking less money with New York and reiterating his stay with the Jets is likely to last beyond just this season.

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — A person with knowledge of the situation tells The Associated Press free agent running back Dalvin Cook is scheduled to visit with the New York Jets this weekend. The former Minnesota Vikings star, who turns 28 in August, could join a revamped Jets offense led by quarterback Aaron Rodgers and coordinator Nathaniel Hackett.

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — At this time a year ago, every snap Geno Smith took, every pass he made during the Seattle Seahawks training camp was being charted and analyzed and compared. He was under a microscope because of his past performance and in the midst of a quarterback competition. Smith is carrying that same mindset into training camp this season for Seattle, even if his status has changed.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton unleashed criticisms on his predecessor Nathaniel Hackett and his new team, the New York Jets, in an interview. Until now, Payton had avoided not only criticizing the previous staff but even looking back at 2022 when the Broncos went 5-12 in Russell Wilson's first season in Denver. Payton went so far as to have a video made showing a truck without its rearview and side mirrors to send a message to his team about moving on from that dismal season.

Bengals QB Joe Burrow carted off the practice field

CINCINNATI (AP) — Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was carted off the practice field after he came up hobbling from a scramble. The 26-year-old franchise quarterback hobbled on one leg and then went to the ground after the play near the end of the afternoon practice. Coach Zac Taylor later said it was a calf injury. Burrow was wearing a sleeve on it and came up limping. Burrow is still negotiating with the Bengals on a long-term contract that could make him one of the NFL’s highest-paid players.

COSTA MESA, Calif. — Less than 24 hours after becoming the NFL’s highest-paid quarterback by annual salary, Justin Herbert’s first training camp practice didn’t appear different from past seasons, The Los Angeles Chargers signal-caller had his share of dynamic throws and then for nearly 25 minutes went up and down the sidelines signing autographs for fans and posing for pictures. Herbert then chatted with owner Dean Spanos for a couple minutes before being interviewed by reporters about his five-year, $262.5 million extension.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Titans gave Ryan Tannehill just about the best birthday gift an NFL team can to a quarterback. Even if his present came a bit ahead of his 35th birthday Thursday. Tannehill now has three-time All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins signed just in time for training camp. The timing is perfect with Tannehill entering his final year under contract. Tannehill says he's been a fan of Hopkins' game for a long time and called working with him Wednesday exciting. Hopkins has a similarly high opinion of Tannehill. He calls the veteran a 10 and a great quarterback.

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Dolphins All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey will undergo surgery Friday to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee, a person familiar with the diagnosis told The Associated Press. Ramsey was injured and he was carted off the field at the end of Miami’s practice on Thursday. Ramsey collided with receiver Tyreek Hill during an 11-on-11 drill.