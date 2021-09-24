Injuries to McCaffrey, Horn sour Panthers' 3-0 start

What needs help

Carolina's offensive line. It allowed five quarterback hits and three sacks on Darnold because of protection issues. Carolina has been rotating players at the two guard spots and left tackle is far from a secure position with Cameron Erving making far too many mistakes. The Panthers have the option of moving Taylor Moton to left tackle, but coach Matt Rhule seems against making that move. This is a group that is going to continue to struggle when the Panthers play better defenses like Tampa Bay.

STOCK UP

D.J. Moore has clearly emerged as Carolina's undisputed No. 1 receiver and he played like it Thursday night. With McCaffrey exiting the game, the Panthers needed someone to step up and Moore did, catching eight of the 12 passes thrown his way for 126 yards. He appeared to cramp up at one point, but did return. The Panthers also got a big game from rookie Tommy Tremble, who ran for a 7-yard touchdown on a tight end sweep and also hauled in a 30-yard reception to help set up another score.

STOCK DOWN