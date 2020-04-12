Infusing oil with garlic, basil, oregano, or rosemary

Infusing oil with fresh herbs and vegetables is a creative way to add flavor and interest to cooking. The basic concept is that the essence of fresh garlic and herbs is infused into oil. Oil infusions are easy to make, but they have a real potential to become unsafe when not properly prepared and stored.

Infused oils are only safe for shelf storage when research-based methods are meticulously followed. Added ingredients (garlic and herbs are common) must be acidified before they are added to oils. That does not mean that you cannot infuse oils without acidifying the added ingredients, but failure to acidify will result in a final product that must be stored under refrigeration and used within two or three days.

In 1991, the Food and Drug Administration mandated the addition of an acid to all commercial garlic-in-oil preparations as a safeguard. The proper addition of acid was thought to be virtually impossible to do in a home or restaurant kitchen. However, current research at the University of Idaho has proven a safe method for infusing oils with home acidified garlic, basil, oregano or rosemary.