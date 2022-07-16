Inflation is rampant, unfortunately

After several years of negligible inflation, it has become another undesirable side effect of COVID. Many years ago, Victor Borge, a Danish pianist and comedian, invented Inflationary Language. He added one to every word that was either a number or a homophone of a number. My favorite line of his is "Anytwo five elevennis?"

Some declarers have inflationary ideas of how many tricks they will win. The thirst for overtricks overpowers the desire to find a line of play that guarantees success whatever the lie of the opposing cards.

Take today's deal as an example. How should South play in three no-trump after West leads the spade seven and East puts up the 10?

Should West lead high or low from this spade holding? When holding no outside reentry card, normally he should lead a low card, trying to retain communication in the suit. But if East is highly likely to have spade length, and therefore the opponents are short, West should lead high so as not to risk losing a trick to, say, queen-doubleton. Here, West sensibly led his fourth highest.

Declarer took the first trick with the spade queen and immediately ran the club queen. However, East won with the king and returned the spade eight, allowing West to cash four tricks in the suit: down one.

South shouldn't have been so greedy. If he had just ducked the first trick, he would have guaranteed his contract. However the cards were distributed, the defenders would have won at most three spades and one club.

Anytwo five four one-trump safety?