Indoor dining to resume in S.C.; VA workers cite virus fears

Restaurants have already been allowed to open for limited outdoor dining. Next week, McMaster said he would likely address "close-contact" businesses like hair and nail salons, which have been closed for weeks to help slow the spread.

The state is seeking a sharp increase in what has been a limited amount of virus testing, aiming to test about 110,000 in both May and June. South Carolina will pay a private lab $2.5 million in emergency funds to test all 40,000 residents and workers in South Carolina's 169 nursing homes. Testing will expand to potential hot spots where ZIP codes of the highest COVID-19 infections rates in the state are found.

As commerce expands, some Myrtle Beach hotels say they're hoping to salvage their summer seasons, after they were able to welcome the first guests in about a month.

"We're just working hard to make sure we have a safe environment and hopefully we can have a successful summer where we keep things under control and can bring a lot of folks into Myrtle Beach. Candidly, what that looks like I really don't know at this point and don't know if any of us know," said Matt Klugman, chief operating officer of Vacation Myrtle Beach Resorts.

"We clearly don't expect anything near normal summer occupancies for sure," Brittain told the Sun News of Myrtle Beach. "I think the public safety is the first accomplishment we want to have as a goal, so that will limit any secondary goals of reaching a maximum occupancy or an average daily rate. We hope to maybe get 50% of July. That would be nice."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0