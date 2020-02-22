Index funds are an easy answer

Dear Helaine: I keep reading from multiple sources that the best advice for investing is to invest in low-cost index funds, like with Vanguard, rather than trying to buy and sell individual shares of stock. But I've been using a financial adviser with a major brokerage for years who is doing just that with the $130,000 I have in my IRA. It's diversified, and it's doing fine but not stellar.

Should I sell all those individual shares of stock and roll this IRA into a low-cost index fund? Is it a bad idea to let my financial adviser know this is what I want to do? I'm not sure if I need her cooperation to withdraw the funds and roll them over. For background, I'm in my 30s and have a long way to retirement. -- Want To Do Better

Dear Want To Do Better: We need to start with some education. First, you do not roll over an IRA. That's what you do with a 401(k) you want to put in an IRA. If you want to sell holdings in an IRA, you do not need to withdraw the funds. You can, and most certainly should, do so within the IRA.