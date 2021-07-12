Inconclusive if scalp massage stimulates hair growth

Hello again, dear readers, and welcome to full-on summer. We hope you're enjoying the fun and freedom of the season and are taking care to stay safe. Please make good use of sunscreens and bug sprays, do regular tick checks and be vigilant around swimming pools and open water. And with heat waves prevalent in so many parts of the nation, we urge you to match your activities to the day's weather. We're still getting virus and vaccine questions and will continue to address them. But in this month's letters column, we will focus on a few other areas of interest.